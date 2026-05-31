Palatka Police to monitor unauthorized truck meet and ‘take enforcement action as necessary’

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department says it is preparing to assign officers to the Palatka Mall on Sunday in response to a truck meet promoted on social media — an event not approved by the City of Palatka.

Officials say the proposed truck meet lacks official approval, permission, or sanction from the City of Palatka. The property manager for the Palatka Mall has confirmed that only individuals conducting business with mall tenants will be permitted on the premises.

Police say that people remaining on the property without a legitimate purpose may face trespass enforcement.

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The Palatka Police Department will deploy officers to monitor the area and “will take enforcement action as necessary.” Police say potential violations include trespassing, reckless driving, racing, exhibition of speed, disorderly conduct, obstruction of traffic and other criminal or traffic offenses.

Participants and spectators are reminded that unsafe or unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. “Individuals choosing to attend should be aware that violations may result in citations, arrest, vehicle impoundment, or removal from the property,” the Palatka Police Department says.

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