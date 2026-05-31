First Alert Weather: More afternoon showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is mild with temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear skies.

It will be another hot and humid day with temperatures rising into the middle and upper 80s.

Another round of heavy showers and some thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon and last into the evening.

Heavy rain won’t occur everywhere, but where it does, a quick 1-2″ of rain is possible (isolated higher amounts).

Localized flooding will be possible today wherever heavy rain repeatedly occurs.

Less coverage of rain is expected on Monday, but a few afternoon storms are still likely, especially south of I-10.

Tuesday afternoon will feature another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Unseasonably dry air will push into the area for the second half of the week, shutting off rain chances and dropping humidity.

Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the 60s (maybe a few 50s for southeast Georgia!)

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms early. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 70/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 70/83

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 65/83

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/85

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/88

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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