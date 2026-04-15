First Alert Weather: Warming trend kicks into high gear

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A high risk of wildfires through the weekend but otherwise very nice weather, albeit quite warm. At least the humidity will be pleasantly low.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through Sunday will be near record highs.

A cold front Sunday night may trigger a brief sprinkle or light shower, but no appreciable rainfall.

Temperatures will be cooler to start the new workweek Monday with highs in the 70s and gusty wind out of the northeast.

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TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 (record=90/1972)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 (record=93/1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/92 (record=94/1967))

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/92 (record=92/1995). Sprinkle or light shower possible at night.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & cooler. 59/74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78. Low 70s near the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/81

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