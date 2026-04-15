‘He was cookin’ | Jacksonville police release video, update on how it’s busting ‘super speeders’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been just under 300 days since Florida’s “Super Speeder” law went into effect. The law criminalizes driving 50+ miles per hour over the speed limit or 100+ miles per hour.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a video on social media Tuesday stating that it has cited 46 “Super Speeders” since the law began on July 1, 2025. The video shows Jacksonville Officer Chavez citing drivers for violating the law and even making an arrest.

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The excuses the drivers made didn’t work. “I was just trying to get home,” one man said. “My grandmother is in the hospital and I was trying to get to her,” a woman said.

“Ma’am, you’re going to the Duval County jail,” Chavez told one of the drivers whose license was suspended.

Another officer remarked to Chavez his disbelief about how fast a person was driving. “120 in a 55?” he asked.

“Yeah,” Chavez replied. “He was cookin’.”

Super speeders, be warned. “Speed kills. Hitting triple digits on your speedometer is not a game or a joke, it’s a crime,” the JSO social media post states.

The first offense for violating Florida’s super speeder law carries up to 30 days in jail and $500 in fines, with mandatory court appearances, while the second offenses within five years can result in 90 days in jail, $1,000 in fines, and license revocation for 180 days to 1 year, according to Florida Statute 316.1922.

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