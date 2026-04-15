First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning will be dry with temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.
- Patchy inland fog is possible through sunrise to 8 a.m.
- Temperatures will quickly warm today into the mid 80s in Jacksonville and upper 80s to lower 90s west of Highway 301.
- Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s along the coast.
- No significant rainfall is expected over the next 7 days.
- The ongoing drought will worsen, and the wildfire threat will increase.
- Near record highs by the upcoming weekend.
- Next cold front looks mainly dry but will decrease temperatures by Monday.
TODAY: Some patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 86
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/92 (Record: 92 - 1995)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Cooler. 63/74
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 53/78
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