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First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons continue

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning will be dry with temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.

  • Patchy inland fog is possible through sunrise to 8 a.m.
  • Temperatures will quickly warm today into the mid 80s in Jacksonville and upper 80s to lower 90s west of Highway 301.
    • Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s along the coast.
  • No significant rainfall is expected over the next 7 days.
  • The ongoing drought will worsen, and the wildfire threat will increase.
  • Near record highs by the upcoming weekend.
  • Next cold front looks mainly dry but will decrease temperatures by Monday.

TODAY: Some patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/92 (Record: 92 - 1995)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Cooler. 63/74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 53/78

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 15, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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