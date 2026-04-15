First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning will be dry with temperatures in the 50s inland and 60s along the coast.

Patchy inland fog is possible through sunrise to 8 a.m.

Temperatures will quickly warm today into the mid 80s in Jacksonville and upper 80s to lower 90s west of Highway 301.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s along the coast.

No significant rainfall is expected over the next 7 days.

The ongoing drought will worsen, and the wildfire threat will increase.

Near record highs by the upcoming weekend.

Next cold front looks mainly dry but will decrease temperatures by Monday.

TODAY: Some patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/92 (Record: 92 - 1995)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Cooler. 63/74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 53/78

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 15, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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