Watch: FHP make ICE arrest in Jacksonville of wanted Jamaican gang murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Homeland Security released video Tuesday of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being dragged by a van as he was trying to make an ICE arrest in March.

The driver, identified as Ragar Mandela Allen, stepped on the gas as the agent was caught in the window of the vehicle. He was dragged until the mini-van slammed into a fence.

The trooper was treated for non-life threatening injuries and Allen was arrested.

Allen, 32, an illegal immigrant from Jamaica, is wanted in connection to a murder there and other felony charges, according to DHS. He’s also a member of the Craig Town Gang, according to DHS.

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