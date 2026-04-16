FHP: School bus driver side-swipes truck trailer in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a school bus crash happened in Orange Park on Thursday afternoon, with no injuries reported.

The crash report states the driver of the bus, a 44-year-old Orange Park woman, side-swiped a truck trailer when she attempted to “maneuver past a parked work truck and trailer”.

The crash occurred near 2551 Watermill Drive in Orange Park.

FHP reported that 10 students were on board the bus. No injuries were reported.

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