Here are the other Jacksonville mayoral candidates after Deegan announces reelection bid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announced Thursday that she’s seeking a second term in office. She made history in May 2023 becoming the first female to be elected mayor of Jacksonville.

The election isn’t until May 2027, but as of Friday six other candidates have filed to run for Jacksonville mayor.

They are:

Ronald Armstrong Jr.

Harry Daniel Long

Eric Darian Dupree

Brandon R. Enamorado

Brian Hicks

Glenvin Owen

Jacksonville mayor candidates Jacksonville mayor candidates

Donna Deegan Sworn into Office

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