Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of tractor on I-295 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 20-year-old Roanoke, Texas man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding early Friday into the back of a tractor on Interstate 295. The crash occurred at about 12:24 a.m. near Main Street, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The motorcyclist was riding in the northbound right lane directly behind the tractor when he “failed to observe” the tractor and collided into the back of it, the news release states.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor, a 51-year-old Jacksonville man, was not injured.

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