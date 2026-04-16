Jacksonville dog attack leads to amputation, family alleges ACPS conflict, no fault determined

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is questioning how Animal Care and Protective Services handled a case after their dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dog, leaving him so severely injured that he later had to have a leg amputated.

Jerry Conley said the incident happened last December when a neighbor’s German shepherd dug a hole under their shared fence and attacked his 30-pound mini-Aussie, Kobe.

Conley said what began as a painful situation for his family became even more difficult as he tried to get answers about how the case was investigated, pointing to what he believes was a conflict of interest in the process.

Conley said shortly after the attack, he was approached by the neighbor’s son, who told him he worked for ACPS.

He said he then questioned if the investigation could be handled fairly.

Conley also said he spent weeks trying to get updates and answers from officials but said he was repeatedly met with silence.

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He said that the lack of communication only added to his frustration as he tried to understand how the investigation was moving forward.

Conley said he also began reviewing the official report and believes there are inconsistencies in what was documented compared to what was observed at the scene.

“It’s obvious that mine are not digging. How is it my fault? How is it my dog went in their yard?” he said.

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City leaders say they found no undue influence in the investigation and stand by the original findings.

Conley’s neighbor responded to our request for comment, saying that her shepherds are emotional support animals, and that she has insisted on paying half of Kobe’s vet bills.

Conley, though, said the impact of the attack has gone far beyond paperwork and investigations.

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He said Kobe can no longer do simple things he once enjoyed, and the home had to be modified to accommodate his recovery.

“I will never walk my dog again. I will never be able to play fetch with my dog again. All the things that we’ve done with my dog is done.”

Conley is now calling for accountability, saying he wants to ensure no other family goes through a similar situation.

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