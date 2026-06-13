First Alert Weather: Tracking weekend heat and storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Friday was the hottest day of the year (so far)
- JIA reached 97 degrees, beating our previous high for the year of 95
- This weekend will be hot and very humid
- Feels like temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will exceed 100 degrees
- Rain and storms will be a bit more numerous, though, than the last few days
- It’s still not going to rain everywhere
- But storm chances will increase for I-95 and the beaches
- Monday through Wednesday of next week look even wetter still
- Some neighborhoods will see 1-2″ of rain between now and Thursday
- Feels like temperatures will top 100 each day through Monday
- With an increase in clouds and rain, temperatures will come down slightly Tuesday/Wednesday
- It will remain very humid
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 73
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. A Few Storms. High: 94
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/95
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/95
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/92
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/88
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
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