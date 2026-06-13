First Alert Weather: Tracking weekend heat and storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Friday was the hottest day of the year (so far)

JIA reached 97 degrees, beating our previous high for the year of 95

This weekend will be hot and very humid

Feels like temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will exceed 100 degrees

Rain and storms will be a bit more numerous, though, than the last few days

It’s still not going to rain everywhere

But storm chances will increase for I-95 and the beaches

Monday through Wednesday of next week look even wetter still

Some neighborhoods will see 1-2″ of rain between now and Thursday

Feels like temperatures will top 100 each day through Monday

With an increase in clouds and rain, temperatures will come down slightly Tuesday/Wednesday

It will remain very humid

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. A Few Storms. High: 94

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/95

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/95

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/92

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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