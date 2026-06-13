Hampton City Councilman arrested after allegedly threatening to kill neighbor

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Hampton City Council member was arrested Thursday after allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor and threatening to kill him, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Williamson, 67, vice chair of the Hampton City Council, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill following an incident that reportedly happened Wednesday night.

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According to a police report, deputies spoke with Williamson’s neighbor, Marcus Bradley, who said he had stepped outside to do yard work when Williamson approached him and asked about a pressure washer on his property.

Bradley said he replied jokingly that he had stolen it.

Williamson then allegedly drew a pistol from a holster, accused Bradley of burglarizing his trailer and, from about six feet away, pointed the weapon at him and said, “I will kill you if I catch you there,” deputies said.

Bradley told deputies that after going inside to get his phone and exiting his home again, Williamson repeated the threat from the road moments later, saying, “Come back to my trailer and I will kill you.”

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When deputies contacted Williamson at his home, he said he had approached Bradley to confront him over a possibly stolen pressure washer and acknowledged telling Bradley he would “put lead in him” if found on his property.

After being read his Miranda rights, Williamson said he had been on Bradley’s property but denied pointing the pistol at him, telling deputies he brought it “out to his side.”

Williamson also told law enforcement he has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

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Williamson was then placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

He was booked on the single felony charge.

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