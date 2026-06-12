Police responding to person shot in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in North Jacksonville.

Police are responding to the 11200 block of Harts Road, which is north of Dunn Avenue.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

We will update this story with the newest information as it becomes available.

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