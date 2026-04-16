Dinsmore resident pulls gun on neighbor, spews racial slurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family in Dinsmore is left feeling uneasy in their home after they say a neighbor pulled a gun on them and their children.

Darius Brock says that their neighbor, James Odneal, was spewing racial slurs at his children, their cousins, and a few other neighborhood kids. He says there were ten kids total present between the ages of five and 11.

Brock says just before 8 p.m. last night, he was watching TV when his 10-year-old son Milo rushed into their home in a panic.

“My son came in and said an older guy, our neighbor, was screaming at them and called them the N word,” Brock said.

He said he and his wife, Christyana Moura, immediately got up to go outside to speak with his Odneal. They said when they went outside, the situation quickly escalated.

“I asked him, like, ‘What’s the problem? Why are you saying this?” Brock said. “He was saying the ball was hitting his gate and it was making his dogs bark.”

Brock says that the neighbor then proceeded to pull out a gun and point it directly at Brock and his children. He says the children instantly scattered and started crying.

His son, Milo, recalls the terrifying moment he saw a gun pointed at his father.

“We all ran, and we ran away, and my dad was helping us jump the fence, and we just went home, and we was hiding,” Milo said.

Milo says that prior to getting his father, Odneal was shouting that he was going to “break the fence down” and “let the dog bite all of our N word with the hard R.”

“I’m scared still, because I don’t know if he’s gonna try to do something,” Milo said.

Odneal was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shortly after the incident. Police records show that he’s getting charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

Jail logs show that Odneal remains in custody.

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