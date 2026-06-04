Georgia financial advisor accused of stealing millions is on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters List’

ATLANTA — The FBI launched a new Most Wanted list on Thursday, this one targeting fraudsters.

They say the list includes people accused of defrauding people in some fashion.

Eight people are on the list so far. It shows their pictures, the type of fraud they are accused of, and a reward amount for tips leading to their arrest.

FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters

One of the men on the list is a former Atlanta financial advisor named Christopher Burns.

The FBI said Burns is accused of using money from investors to pay other investors and fund his lavish lifestyle.

FBI Most Wanted Fraudster: Christopher W. Burns FBI Most Wanted Fraudster: Christopher W. Burns (FBI)

They believe he defrauded dozens of victims of at least $10 million.

The FBI said he sold fake promissory notes for years to more than 90 investors in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

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Burns has been missing since 2020.

The FBI is offering $150,000 for information leading to his arrest.

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Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports at one point, Burns had a show on WSB Radio. He was not an employee of the radio station but bought the airtime himself.

Burns has a tattoo on his left forearm of three black, interlaced triangles. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighed about 240 pounds when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Burns’ whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip by clicking here.

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