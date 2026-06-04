Woman arrested after double shooting at Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman remains in Duval County jail Thursday morning following a double shooting at an Arlington hotel early Tuesday.

Amber Campbell is being held on $500,000 bond charged with attempted murder after two men were shot at the Regency Inn, 6237 Arlington Expressway.

Campbell approached two men who were fighting, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. This occurred near the laundry room at the hotel and Campbell asked one of the men “why he made his sister upset,” a heavily redacted Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Officers arrived and found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one to his arm and the other to his back, a JSO news release states. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

During the fight, one of the males displayed a handgun and a female, also armed with a handgun, became involved and a firearm was discharged, striking both the victim and a male suspect, JSO said.

Amber Campbell Amber Campbell, 36, is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting at a Jacksonville hotel Tuesday (June 2, 2026). (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

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