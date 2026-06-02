Two men shot during fight at Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds following a fight Tuesday morning at the Regency Inn, 6237 Arlington Expressway.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the location at about 5:40 a.m.

Officers arrived and found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one to his arm and the other to his back, a JSO news release states. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between the two males. During the fight, one of the males displayed a handgun and a female, also armed with a handgun, became involved and a firearm was discharged, striking both the victim and a male suspect, JSO said.

“Officers quickly responded to the scene and detained all individuals who were involved,” JSO’s news release states.

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