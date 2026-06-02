Resident unaccounted for, two firefighters injured in fire, explosion at Bradford County home

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A resident remains unaccounted for after a fire Monday night at a home in Graham. Bradford County Fire Rescue was called out to the blaze at the home in the 11000 block of SW 92nd Street after 9:30 p.m.

Another resident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Bradford County Fire Rescue Chief Ben Carter told Action News Jax on Tuesday morning.

Carter said an explosion occurred at the home injuring two firefighters. They were both treated and released at the hospital.

Carter said he expects an update later Tuesday on the missing resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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