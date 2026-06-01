GBI investigating Waycross Police detective after incident involving him and his child’s grandmother

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an aggravated assault investigation involving a Waycross Police officer and the Grandmother of his child.

The incident happened outside a doctor’s office in Waycross last Thursday. That’s when Waycross police Detective Marc Horne was supposed to be meeting the mother of his child to go to an appointment.

The baby’s grandmother, Kisha Smith Music, arrived before the baby’s mother.

According to the incident report, two videos show the confrontation between Detective Horne and Music.

In the first video shot by Horne, you can hear the detective tell music, “Respectfully, I’d rather you not go in there.”

Music replies that she goes to all the child’s appointments.

You can see Music walk towards Horne’s truck and open the door. Horne calls the police. Words are exchanged, Music screams at Horne to not put his hands on her, then she slaps the phone out of his hands.

In the next video, shot by Horne’s mother, you can see music knocked to the ground and get up with a bloody face.

“It split my nose here, and it split right above my lip there,” said Music.

Waycross Police Chief Tommy Cox confirmed to Action News Jax that Horne has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation by the police department.

Action News Jax learned Detective Horne was put on leave earlier this year after a separate incident involving the child’s mother in another county, but then was allowed to return to the job.

“I’ve lost all faith that anything will happen to him at all,” said Music.

We reached out to the attorney for Detective Marc Horne for a statement.

You can read the full statement below:

“Mr. Horne was trying to take his daughter to her regularly scheduled doctor’s appointment when Kisha Smith, who has no custody or visitation rights to the child, showed up demanding to go in the doctors office with him and the child for the appointment. My client attempted to handle the situation calmly and without incident. However, due to Ms Smiths aggressive behavior, including going in vehicles that do not belong to her, slapping my client and his mother’s phones out their hands, and pushing my client and his mother, he had to stop her from any further actions. It is unfortunate that Ms Smith decided to act this way in the presence of the minor child.”

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