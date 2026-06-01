Day 1 of Special Session for Gov. DeSantis’ property tax proposal underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — State lawmakers met in a special session in Tallahassee to begin discussions on Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposed property tax relief plan.

Under the Governor’s plan, the Homestead Exemption would rise from $50 thousand to $250 thousand by 2028.

Democratic state lawmakers spoke out against the plan today, raising their concerns about the loss of taxpayer-funded services that could come with the change.

“Eliminating property taxes is not a tax cut but a tax shift. Local communities would have to offset this loss in revenue by increasing taxes in fees for public services and potentially making budget cuts,” said House Minority Speaker Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D)

But late amendments in both the House and the Senate would protect schools from losing funding.

An amendment filed by state Senator Jay Trumball (R) expands homestead exemptions for non-school property tax levies.

Another amendment filed in the house by State Representative Sam Garrison (R) phases in higher exemptions on property values, up to $250,000, for levies other than school taxes.

If these changes go through, homeowners will still be required to pay taxes funding public schools.

If both the House and the Senate approve the Governor’s plan, it will then go on the ballot in November for the voters to decide. The special session is scheduled to end on Wednesday. DeSantis’

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