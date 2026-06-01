Twin Lakes Academy Middle School security guard arrested, accused of lewd conduct with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school security guard was arrested Friday, accused of lewd conduct with a student, Duval County Public Schools said Monday.

Jon Kee, 27, is charged with of Authority Figure Solicits or Engages in Lewd Conduct with a Student, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search.

DCPS said Kee was assigned to Twin Lakes Academy Middle School. The district said he started out at the school as an office assistant in February 2022 and became a security guard in July 2024.

“Mr. Kee has been immediately removed from our campus and will have no contact with students while both the criminal investigation and the district’s professional standards review are ongoing,” a message from Principal Aurelia Williams sent to Twin Lakes Middle families said.

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Action News Jax is working to obtain Kee’s arrest report to get more details about the charges against him.

Williams said anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

As of Monday afternoon, Kee was still in the Duval County Jail on a $500,003 bond. His next court date is set for June 22.

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Here is the full message from Williams that was sent to families:

“Greetings Twin Lakes family,

“I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out today with important information about a serious matter that I know may cause concern for our school community.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has informed us that a member of our school staff, Mr. Jon Kee, was arrested on Thursday, May 29, and charged with an offense involving inappropriate conduct with a student. I understand how upsetting and alarming this news may be, and as both a principal and someone who cares deeply about our students and families, I share in your concern.

“Please know that this situation is being taken extremely seriously. Mr. Kee has been immediately removed from our campus and will have no contact with students while both the criminal investigation and the district’s professional standards review are ongoing.

“I want to assure you that the safety, well-being, and trust of our students are at the heart of every decision we make. We are working closely with district leadership and law enforcement to ensure all necessary steps are taken to protect our school community.

“This remains an active investigation led by JSO. If you or your child may have any information that could assist, I strongly encourage you to contact JSO directly at 904-630-0500.

“I also recognize that situations like this can be difficult for students and families to process. Please know that our school team is here to support you. If your child needs additional support or you have concerns, do not hesitate to reach out to us directly-we are here to listen and help.

“Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we work to maintain a safe and supportive environment for every student at Twin Lakes Academy Middle School.

“Wishing you and your family a safe and restful summer.

“Sincerely, Principal Williams”

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