TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-295 north near Duval Road slowing traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash is slowing traffic on the Interstate 295 on the north side of Jacksonville.

It’s happening on I-295 northbound near Duval Road on the West Beltway.

FL511 traffic cameras show that emergency vehicles appear to be focused on the tree line area.

The emergency vehicles were blocking the right lane, and cars are now moving by slowly in both lanes.

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The Florida Highway Patrol said injuries are reported in this crash.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.

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