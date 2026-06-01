First Alert Weather: An early summer cold front to bring storms, then cooler temps.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
A few brief showers early this evening, otherwise warm & muggy.
- A cold front approaches Tuesday afternoon & evening, triggering heavy showers & t’storms. Hot/humid highs will top out around 90 degrees.
- Cooler & less humid air will follow for the rest of the week. A few brief showers will move inland off the Atlantic Wed. on what will be a breezy, pleasant day with highs only 80-85.
- Thursday & Friday will be partly sunny & mild with lows in the 60s & highs in the 80s.
- Humidity will slowly return for the weekend, but meaningful rainfall looks to hold off until early next week.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few brief evening showers… partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon heavy showers & t’storms. High: 89
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… clearing late. Low: 70
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower… breezy & cooler. High: 83
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny & nice. 65/83
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 66/85
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 66/88
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon t’storm. 68/90
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area