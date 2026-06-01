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First Alert Weather: An early summer cold front to bring storms, then cooler temps.

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few brief showers early this evening, otherwise warm & muggy.

  • A cold front approaches Tuesday afternoon & evening, triggering heavy showers & t’storms.  Hot/humid highs will top out around 90 degrees.
  • Cooler & less humid air will follow for the rest of the week.  A few brief showers will move inland off the Atlantic Wed. on what will be a breezy, pleasant day with highs only 80-85.
  • Thursday & Friday will be partly sunny & mild with lows in the 60s & highs in the 80s.
  • Humidity will slowly return for the weekend, but meaningful rainfall looks to hold off until early next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few brief evening showers… partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon heavy showers & t’storms. High: 89
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… clearing late.  Low: 70
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower… breezy & cooler. High: 83
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny & nice. 65/83
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 66/85
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 66/88
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon t’storm. 68/90

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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