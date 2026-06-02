First Alert Weather: Afternoon storms return before drier days

This morning is mild with temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

It will be another hot and humid day with temperatures rising into the upper 80s/lower 90s inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast.

We will track afternoon thunderstorms developing between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. as a front moves into the area, as well as afternoon sea breezes.

Highest risk for afternoon storms will be in near and south of I-10.

An isolated afternoon storm is possible in SE Georgia.

A few gusty winds are possible with any of the thunderstorms.

An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible, especially in NE Florida, through this evening.

Unseasonably dry air will push into the area starting tomorrow, shutting off rain chances and dropping humidity.

Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the 60s.

The weekend looks great, weather wise.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS: No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with heavy afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Showers and storms early, clearing late. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. 65/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 65/83

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/85

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/89

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon shower/storm. 68/90

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