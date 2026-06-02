Nassau County residents speak out against data centers coming to their backyard

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday night, Nassau County neighbors spoke out about data center development in their backyards. The county has created a fact-finding committee to hear them and experts out. They’ll host seven meetings over the summer. In one week, they’ll make a decision on a moratorium ordinance that could keep data centers out for a year.

Several experts raised concerns about water use, noise pollution, and electricity use if a data center were to come to the area.

“Oh no,” said Pat Scattolon. This was her response when Action News Jax asked her what she thought about a data center coming to the area where she’s lived for about 17 years.

“I’m concerned about water usage, electrical usage. I’m concerning about noise and light pollution. But I’m more importantly concerned about human health and animal health and the effects that it also has on our plants,” Scattolon said.

Following these public meetings, the fact-finding committee will draft a report about what they were able to learn from speakers each night.

Chadd Charland, one of Monday night’s speakers, lives in Fernandina Beach and spoke on behalf of the Florida Native Plant society. His main concerns were water, noise, and heat.

“Replacing plie plantations, replacing farms, replacing forests with a data center will create a heat island in the area that didn’t exist previously. It will change the temperature,” Charland said.

The conversation about data centers in Nassau County spiked when NextNRG, an Ai driven energy company, announced that they’d be leasing 1,600 acres here long-term.

Action News Jax told you in April when we learned the company plans to use 1,200 acres for a smart microgrid. The other 400, they say, is suitable for a data center, but there were no plans for one.

We reached back out to see if that was still the case; they confirmed that there’s still no plan to announce.

We also asked NextNRG if they plan to speak with residents here about data centers.

They said in part, “We have not yet had a formal opportunity to engage directly with Nassau County residents, but we are eager to change that.”

The moratorium will be back up for a vote on Monday, June 8. If approved, it will put off any development plans for a data center in Nassau for at least 12 months.

These are the following dates for the upcoming meetings:

(All meetings are subject to change.)

Monday, June 1, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

BOCC Commission Chambers, Yulee

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

West Nassau High School Cafetorium, Callahan

Monday, June 8, 2026 – 9:00 a.m.

BOCC Commission Chambers, Yulee

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

West Nassau High School Cafetorium, Callahan

Thursday, June 18, 2026 – 9:00 a.m.

BOCC Commission Chambers, Yulee

Monday, June 29, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

BOCC Commission Chambers, Yulee

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

BOCC Commission Chambers, Yulee.

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