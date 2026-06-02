JSO releases video, details of officer-involved shooting involving armed suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Details and video from an officer-involved shooting on Eberly Drive on May 14 have been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred after 30-year-old Marcus Delay, who has an out-of-state criminal history for felony and misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence charges, became violent with a victim and threatened officers with a handgun.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released preliminary details and video of the incident.

According to JSO, the victim contacted the JSO communications center to report that Delay had become violent and was heavily intoxicated. The victim and Delay share a baby who was present during his behavior.

Officers responded, but Delay had already left the scene. They spoke to the visibly injured victim and planned to seek an arrest warrant for Delay.

JSO says after the officers departed, Delay returned to the house, still intoxicated. He armed himself with a handgun and held the victim against her will inside a bedroom.

Delay allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave. He also stated he would “shoot everyone” if she called the police.

Delay then left the bedroom and armed himself with multiple firearms, including a rifle, before firing several rounds in the front yard. The victim fled the house with her baby and made an emergency call to report Delay’s violent actions.

Responding officers located the victim and baby. While Officer Comayagua was taking the baby from the victim, Delay entered the yard armed with a handgun.

JSO says the suspect threatened to kill the victim before raising his gun at the victim and officers, leading Officer Comayagua and Officer Jones to fire their weapons.

Delay ran from the scene and was subsequently taken into custody by other responding officers. He was then transported to a hospital.

The State Attorney’s Office will independently review the incident to assess the legality of the officers’ actions. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will then conduct an internal review to ensure the officers acted within policy. Conclusions for both reviews remain pending.

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