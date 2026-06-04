First Alert Weather: Dry days with high rip current risk at local beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is refreshingly cool with temperatures in the 50s inland and 70s closer to the coast under partly cloudy skies.

Record low for Jacksonville: 61 (1966, 1972)

Today will not be as windy as yesterday, but still locally breezy with onshore winds at 10-15 mph.

Unseasonably dry air will continue through the day and into the afternoon.

Comfortable humidity will last for a few days into the first half of the weekend.

We will be mainly dry now through Monday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s along the coast and lower 80s well inland.

Mornings will feel comfortable with temperatures in the lower 60s inland and lower 70s at the beaches.

A few inland SE Georgia neighborhoods will likely drop to the upper 50s tomorrow morning.

The weekend looks great, weather wise.

A few afternoon showers/storms return early next week.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low humidity. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/85

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with more humidity. 67/89

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 71/90

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 73/88

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️