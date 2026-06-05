Human remains found in backyard of Northside home, neighbors in shock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors on the Northside told Action News Jax they are in shock after human remains were found just across the street.

JSO says someone in the area found a bone, alerted police around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, and it drew them to the backyard of a home on 4500 Lincrest Drive South.

One woman spoke with us but did not want to share her name. She’s lived in the area for most of her life, says she woke up to several police cars and is in complete shock that the remains were found so close to her house. JSO says they found them wrapped in carpet-like material. They have not yet been able to locate the homeowner.

“No one ever expects for things like this to happen in their neighborhood. This is something unexpected, very unexpected,” the neighbor says.

“After consulting with the Northeast Florida Medical Examiner’s office, it was identified as a human bone,” JSO Sergeant Steve Rudlaff said.

Shortly after, they started to canvass the neighborhood, and those remains were found in the backyard of this home.

They’re unsure of how long they’ve been here and are working to recover the rest.

“My eyes started twitching, my skin started shivering like I woke up out of out of my nap to go to the store and found 40 cops outside my house, you know, so that was actually terrifying, Very terrifying,” the neighbor said.

She says this is a quiet neighborhood.

“We have nothing around here but older folks. There’s a few babies here and there, but you rarely hear them. It’s just much older folks, and it’s what I love. No drama, no bad stuff happening around here,” she said.

Action News Jax was able to find out that a missing person was reported in this area. His name is Roderick Earl Porter.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he’d be 56 now and went missing March 7, 2024. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lists Porter’s location as the same of where the remains were found.

I showed the neighbor his photo; she says she’s seen him before.

“I seen him two years ago. I was leaving out to go somewhere. He was leaving right behind me; he had a cigarette in his mouth. And he looked upset.”

Action News Jax asked JSO if a missing person was reported here. The detective was able to confirm a person went missing here two years ago, but they do not know if there is a connection yet.

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