Nearly 500-home plan on Jax Westside clears key hurdle, sparking traffic concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plan to bring hundreds of new homes to Jacksonville’s Westside just cleared a major hurdle.

On Tuesday, the land use and zoning committee unanimously approved a pair of ordinances that would pave the way for a new community along Yellow Water Road.

Plans are only on paper, but Sharon and Drew Hales are already preparing for growing pains.

“Honestly, it’s heart-wrenching to see all the new houses. We already hear more traffic at night,” said Sharon Hales, who lives on Yellow Water Road.

The zoning committee’s vote paves the way for 478 single-family homes on roughly 110 acres.

“We spent the last 20-something years being able to spit on our neighbors, and we’re tired of it,” said Drew Hales.

Councilman Randy White says the development is needed to keep up with growth.

“This develop on Yellow Water will be a little bit above entry level, but it’ll allow folks starting out to purchase a home to be close to where they work,” said Councilman White.

The project has been in the works for years.

With this hurdle cleared, Councilman White has his sights set on expanding eight miles of Normandy Boulevard from two to four lanes.

“I hope we can bring some of the money to Duval and at least get the upgrades for Normandy Boulevard started to keep up with the growth,” said White.

White estimates road renovations on Normandy will cost hundreds of millions, and still needs to the funding greenlight from state lawmakers.

“They do need to build more houses. I just wish it wasn’t in my backyard,” said Hales.

The proposal now heads to full council with a final vote set for Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]