Man dies in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died while in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Christopher James Lumpkin, 40, was arrested on Friday in Jacksonville and was awaiting transfer to Clay County to face a charge there. He was being monitored for drug detox while he was in the Duval County Jail.

JSO said there were no use-of-force incidents involving Lumpkin. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

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This is the second inmate death in three days for JSO.

On Friday, the agency announced the death of 68-year-old Walter Amos Taylor, Jr. He was arrested in February on charges that he was selling cocaine. Taylor’s death is being investigated as a natural death pending the Medical Examiner’s report.

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