Bradford deputies search for 26-year-old man; increased law enforcement presence reported

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has an increased law enforcement presence in the area of SE 145th Terrace as deputies attempt to locate 26-year-old Devon Simmons.

Simmons was last seen near SE 45th Place and SE 145th Terrace. He was wearing ripped blue jeans, red and white sneakers, and an unknown-colored T-shirt.

Simmons is also described as having a goatee.

Anyone who observes an individual matching Simmons’ description or has information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center immediately at 904-966-6161.

If the situation is an emergency or the subject poses an immediate threat, call 911.

Deputies are working to safely locate Simmons.

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