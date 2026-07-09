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Body found in St. Johns River on Jacksonville’s Northbank

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
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By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the St. Johns River.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the Northbank near the Sports Complex.

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Viewers reached out to Action News Jax and said they could see the investigation happening on the nearby boat slips.

Action News Jax is requesting the incident report from JSO to get more information on the investigation.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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