Jacksonville Sheriff to announce arrest in nearly 40-year-old cold case murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will announce on Thursday afternoon an arrest in a nearly 40-year old murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said the victim’s family members, representatives from Project: Cold Case, the State Attorney’s Office, and Chase Robinson with First Coast Crime Stoppers will be present at the 12:05 p.m. news conference.

Action News Jax will stream the briefing live. To watch, you can click on the link below.

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