7-Eleven takes Nike to court over shoes

The convenience store chain 7-Eleven is suing Nike over its new shoes scheduled for release over the weekend.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the similarity between the shoes and 7-Eleven’s color scheme, as well as the release date.

The store claims that the shoes, which are orange, green, and red striped, look too much like its iconic color palette, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit says the Air Max 95 has a “confusingly similar imitation” of 7-Eleven’s triple-stripe branding that consumers associate with the stores.

The shoes are also supposed to drop on July 11, or what is celebrated as 7-Eleven Day.

“Nike has shown a callous ​and malicious disregard for 7-Eleven’s rights,” the lawsuit said, according to Reuters.

7-Eleven said it tried to reach a resolution before filing the lawsuit, but Nike said it would proceed with the planned launch, adding that, despite similarities in the store’s and the shoes’ coloring, there is no current partnership between the two.

The two companies had been working on a collabration for the SB Dunk Low for the 2020 Summer Olympics but the launch seemed to be canceled when the games were delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KHOU reported.

The lawsuit cites media reports that say that the shoes are inspired by 7-Eleven.

The chain is asking for a court order to block the sale of the Air Max 95 and a recall of items already distributed, along with monetary damages and profits from the footwear’s sales, Reuters reported.

Nike has not commented on the litigation.

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