Person riding scooter killed in crash on SR-16 at Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person riding a moped scooter died in a crash on State Road 16 Wednesday.

Officers say that the car involved was a Tesla. The Tesla then caught fire following the crash.

SJCFR said that one other person was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office announced the crash has closed all lanes at the intersection of SR-16 and Ponce De Leon Blvd. (US-1). Officials ask that people avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s crash map notes that the fatal crash happened just before 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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