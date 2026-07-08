Clay deputies investigating deputy-involved shooting; suspect hospitalized

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is responding to a deputy-involved shooting near 80 Blanding Boulevard.

Deputies say that there is a heavy law enforcement presence as the scene remains active. There is no threat to the community.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured.

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the scene and will update the story as more information is released.

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