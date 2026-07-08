Man under arrest after impregnating girl when she was 15 and 17, Nassau deputies say

A man is under arrest after deputies say he impregnated a girl when she was 15 years old, and again when she was 17 years old.

John Andrew Jones, 33, is charged with child abuse and impregnating a child under the age of 16, according to a Facebook post from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were notified on June 7, 2024 by "an assistant state attorney notified authorities about a possible sexual battery case involving Jones and a victim who was under the age of 16," NCSO said.

They found that Jones’ “ongoing sexual relationship” with the victim first began in 2020.

The victim gave birth to two children, one when she was 16 and one when she was 18, NCSO said. She was 15 and 17 when she became pregnant.

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NCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation "obtained DNA samples from Jones and both children in December 2025," NCSO said.

On March 30, NCSO received a lab report confirming that Jones is the biological father of both children.

Jones was booked into the Nassau County Jail.

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