Local

First Alert Weather: High temperatures continue through the week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Only isolated afternoon storms through Friday, with afternoon highs in the 90s & overnight lows only dropping into the mid- to upper 70s.  The cumulative effect of many hot days & little rain is what causes the greatest concern & is what can be the most dangerous.
  • Afternoon storm chances will go up over the weekend with temperatures trending a little lower, with highs in the low 90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • Quiet Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… mostly clear. Low: 77
  • THURSDAY: Hot… partly sunny, isolated afternoon storms. High: 97
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 75
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. High: 98
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/97
  • SUNDAY: Hot & humid… partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 77/98
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/88
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 72/90

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

0

Most Read