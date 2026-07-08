First Alert Weather: High temperatures continue through the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Only isolated afternoon storms through Friday, with afternoon highs in the 90s & overnight lows only dropping into the mid- to upper 70s. The cumulative effect of many hot days & little rain is what causes the greatest concern & is what can be the most dangerous.
- Afternoon storm chances will go up over the weekend with temperatures trending a little lower, with highs in the low 90s.
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Tropics:
- Quiet Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… mostly clear. Low: 77
- THURSDAY: Hot… partly sunny, isolated afternoon storms. High: 97
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. High: 98
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/97
- SUNDAY: Hot & humid… partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 77/98
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/88
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 72/90
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area