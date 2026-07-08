First Alert Weather: High temperatures continue through the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Only isolated afternoon storms through Friday, with afternoon highs in the 90s & overnight lows only dropping into the mid- to upper 70s. The cumulative effect of many hot days & little rain is what causes the greatest concern & is what can be the most dangerous.

Afternoon storm chances will go up over the weekend with temperatures trending a little lower, with highs in the low 90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

Quiet Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… mostly clear. Low: 77

Isolated storms early… mostly clear. Low: 77 THURSDAY: Hot… partly sunny, isolated afternoon storms. High: 97

Hot… partly sunny, isolated afternoon storms. High: 97 THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75

Mostly clear. Low: 75 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. High: 98

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. High: 98 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/97

Partly cloudy, hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/97 SUNDAY: Hot & humid… partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 77/98

Hot & humid… partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 77/98 MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/88

Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/88 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 72/90

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast