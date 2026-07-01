JSO: 4-year-old girl dead, sister, mother fighting for life after triple shooting, father arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl is dead and her mother and 2-year-old sister are fighting for their lives after a triple shooting Tuesday on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The father of the children was arrested following what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was a domestic incident between the man and woman.

JSO was called to the 10900 block of Traci Lynn Drive at about 4:59 p.m. Officers arrived and found the 4-year-old girl shot to death and her 27-year-old mother and 2-year-old sister critically wounded, JSO said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

The mother and daughter were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and were in surgery late Tuesday.

Police did not release the names of suspect or victims, but said the man and woman have a history of domestic incidents.

The shooting occurred outside of the house in the porch area, police said. After hearing gunshots, neighbors called police. One other person was inside of the home at the time of the shooting, “but they heard gunshots like the neighbors did and came out to find the individual shot,” Michael Paul, JSO’s Chief of Investigations, said at the news conference.

JSO: Father in jail after daughter killed, mother, child wounded in triple shooting

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