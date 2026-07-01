Man hit by car in Jacksonville, good Samaritan then runs him over while trying to help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 70-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Tuesday night and then run over by a pickup truck. It happened at about 9:14 p.m. as he crossed the entrance ramp from Merrill Road to eastbound Interstate 295, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The pedestrian was hit by a Toyota Camry driven by a 62-year-old Jacksonville man who was traveling southbound on the entrance ramp. After the man was hit, he was thrown onto the grass shoulder, the news release states.

A Ford F-150, driven by a 47-year-old Jacksonville man, attempted to assist the driver of the Camry and pulled onto the grass shoulder where he ran the pedestrian over, the news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

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