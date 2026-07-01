Former Jaguars player’s brother charged with murder after mother found dead in Georgia home

ATLANTA — The brother of a former Jacksonville Jaguars player has been charged in the death of their mother at the family’s Atlanta area home.

Fulton County Jail records confirmed that Ciarre Campbell was booked after midnight on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife.

Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV is reporting that he is the brother of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell who played for the Jaguars from 2017 to 2019.

Their mother, Nateal Campbell, was 71.

Police received a call Tuesday for a welfare check from a concerned family member, WSB-TV is reporting. When officers arrived, they found Nateal Campbell’s body at the townhome.

“A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location for a possible arson incident,” Atlanta police Lt. Christopher Butler told WSB-TV. “There have been some indications of possible mental health issues with an individual.”

An official cause of death has not been released, but warrants obtained by WSB-TV accused Ciarre Campbell of cutting his mother’s neck.

The Campbell family released a statement to ESPN/NFL Network.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Calais Campbell currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens and was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. After spending nine seasons in Arizona, he signed a 4-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2017.

Calais Campbell created the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation in memory of their late father who died in 2003. His mother and siblings are listed as co-founders.

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