I-295 lanes blocked due to major crash in Jacksonville | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 7 AM: All Interstate 295 northbound lanes are blocked Wednesday morning due to a major crash near Dunn Avenue. Traffic is backed up for about five miles. Drivers should expect major delays.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the Action News Jax First Alert Traffic Center with details and detours. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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