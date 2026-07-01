First Alert Weather: Onshore winds, July Fourth storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a warm morning with isolated showers streaming onshore from the ocean.
- Heads up for a shower or two through the commute near & south of I-10
- Rain & storms shift inland this afternoon
- It’ll be another breezy day for the beaches & I-95 with a high rip current risk
- Showers & storms stay pretty isolated tomorrow while again shifting inland
- The weather pattern turns slightly stormier for the Metro on Friday
- We’ll see the typical afternoon storms Friday thru the holiday weekend
- A few storms may linger inland Saturday night - fireworks time - but it doesn’t look like a washout
- As the onshore winds abate, temperatures go back up into the mid-90s starting Friday
TROPICS
- No active storms and no development is expected the next 5-7 days
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. Inland-moving shower/storm. High: 89
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Iso. Inland Shower. 72/93
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
JULY 4TH: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 74/93
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94
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