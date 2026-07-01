First Alert Weather: Onshore winds, July Fourth storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a warm morning with isolated showers streaming onshore from the ocean.

Heads up for a shower or two through the commute near & south of I-10

Rain & storms shift inland this afternoon

It’ll be another breezy day for the beaches & I-95 with a high rip current risk

Showers & storms stay pretty isolated tomorrow while again shifting inland

The weather pattern turns slightly stormier for the Metro on Friday

We’ll see the typical afternoon storms Friday thru the holiday weekend

A few storms may linger inland Saturday night - fireworks time - but it doesn’t look like a washout

As the onshore winds abate, temperatures go back up into the mid-90s starting Friday

TROPICS

No active storms and no development is expected the next 5-7 days

Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday, July 1 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. Inland-moving shower/storm. High: 89

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Iso. Inland Shower. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

JULY 4TH: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Wednesday, July 1 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️