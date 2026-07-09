SpaceX Falcon 9 launch lights up sky over Northeast Florida surprising many

CAPE CANAVERAL — “It’s a comet,” one man exclaimed in a video he sent to Action News Jax early Thursday. Multiple callers to the station asked, “What’s that light in the sky?” Some said, “It’s a UFO!”

It was neither. It was SpaceX Falcon 9 on its 36th mission launching from Cape Canaveral Space Station at 5:25 a.m. Minutes after liftoff, views of the exhaust gases were visible across the skies over the Southeast U.S.

Known as Starlink, the mission is set to deploy 29 satellites into orbit.

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