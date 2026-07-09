Clay County

Armed person barricaded in a car in Oakleaf Plantation now in custody, Clay sheriff says

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Armed barricaded subject in car now in custody
Armed barricaded subject in car now in custody Armed barricaded subject in car now in custody
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said a subject is in custody after deputies responded to an “armed individual barricaded” in a car in Oakleaf Plantation.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

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The road was shut down between Ivory Crossing and Eagle Landing Parkway as the CCSO SWAT and negotiators responded.

Cook posted a photo of the subject being taken into custody on social media.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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