Armed person barricaded in a car in Oakleaf Plantation now in custody, Clay sheriff says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said a subject is in custody after deputies responded to an “armed individual barricaded” in a car in Oakleaf Plantation.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The road was shut down between Ivory Crossing and Eagle Landing Parkway as the CCSO SWAT and negotiators responded.

Cook posted a photo of the subject being taken into custody on social media.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.