Plane flips on runway at Green Cove Springs airpark, person injured

A plane flipped on the runway Thursday at the Haller Airpark in Green Cove Springs, officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Haller Airpark is part planned community, part airport where residents have use of the private air strip.

Action News Jax is working to get more information on what led to the plane flipping over.

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