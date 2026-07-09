Jacksonville motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash, FHP searching for pickup truck involved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday morning after troopers say a pickup truck caused him to lose control of his bike, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said it is investigating the incident, which happened just before 5 a.m., as a hit and run crash.

The pickup truck “was traveling southbound on the Interstate 295 flyover ramp from Interstate 95 southbound in the left lane,” FHP said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Jacksonville, was also traveling on the same flyover ramp in the right lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP said the pickup truck “changed path of travel to the right in the path” of the motorcyclist.

This caused the motorcyclist to lose control of the bike and the bike “traveled onto the southbound shoulder and struck the concrete barrier,” FHP said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The bike “then traveled over the concrete barrier down onto the grass shoulder exit to the entrance ramp lane to I-295 northbound,” FHP said.

The truck continued traveling southbound on I-295, FHP said.

Anyone who has any information on the description of the pickup truck is asked to contact FHP. Dispatch can be reached by calling *347.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.