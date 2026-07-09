CCSO: Man, woman arrested for child neglect after child found alone, drugs and needles found in home

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man and a woman are under arrest after a young child was found wandering and drugs were found in the home on Wednesday morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Williams, 42, and Ashton Young, 29, are facing charges of child neglect, possession of drug equipment, and possession of a controlled substance, CCSO said in a news release.

A person called 911 after they found the child walking alone on NW Yates Loop in Lake City.

Deputies found the house where the child lived on that same road and discovered that the back door was open and the front door was unlocked.

They entered the home to check on the welfare of any potential people inside, CCSO said.

Williams and Young were found sleeping inside and deputies “also saw a hypodermic needle on the edge of the bathtub and a box of additional needles on the bathroom counter,” the release said.

Investigators later found that the liquid substance inside the needle tested positive for methamphetamine, CCSO said.

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CCSO said Williams initially gave deputies a fictitious name, as he has an active warrant out of Alachua County for petit theft.

As a result, Williams is also charged with false name to law enforcement.

Young, the child’s mother, was found to be “on active probation out of Jefferson County for burglary of a residence,” CCSO said.

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She also faces a charge of violation of probation, deputies said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child and Williams and Young were taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Anyone who has any additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact CCSO at (386) 719-2005. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099 or www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.

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