First Alert Weather: July heat continues with slow increase in afternoon/evening storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Above-average temps. continue through Friday with highs in the 90s to near 100, feel-like temps. 102-107… & lows in the 70s to around 80. A few isolated to widely scattered – but locally heavy – showers & storms will occur this evening & again late Friday/early Fri. evening.
- Afternoon storm chances will go up over the weekend with temperatures trending slightly lower but highs still in the 90s before slow-moving storms develop & move east/northeast.
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Tropics:
- Quiet Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha. Typhoon “Bavi” headed for China this weekend.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… mostly clear. Low: 78
- FRIDAY: Hot… partly sunny, isolated afternoon storms. High: 98… feel-like temps. 102-107.
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76
- SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 97
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/95
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/92
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/91
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers/storms. 72/90
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers/ t’storms. 73/93
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area