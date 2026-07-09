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First Alert Weather: July heat continues with slow increase in afternoon/evening storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Above-average temps. continue through Friday with highs in the 90s to near 100, feel-like temps. 102-107… & lows in the 70s to around 80.  A few isolated to widely scattered – but locally heavy – showers & storms will occur this evening & again late Friday/early Fri. evening.
  • Afternoon storm chances will go up over the weekend with temperatures trending slightly lower but highs still in the 90s before slow-moving storms develop & move east/northeast.

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Tropics:

  • Quiet Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha. Typhoon “Bavi” headed for China this weekend.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… mostly clear. Low: 78
  • FRIDAY: Hot… partly sunny, isolated afternoon storms. High: 98… feel-like temps. 102-107.
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy.  Low: 76
  • SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 97
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/95
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/92
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/91
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers/storms. 72/90
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers/ t’storms. 73/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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