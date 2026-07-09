‘I heard the crash’: Witnesses recall St. Augustine crash, woman on scooter dies

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 64-year-old woman is dead, and a 59-year-old man has serious injuries after a crash in St. Augustine on Wednesday evening.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the intersection of State Road 16 and US-1 South. It involved a Tesla and a person on a scooter. The woman was on the scooter, and the man was driving the Tesla at high speed when he hit her from behind. St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies say the car also caught on fire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax was on the scene as the intersection was blocked off for hours.

Witnesses like Bruce Fulton say he heard the crash and saw the person inside when he came out of his Flagler Inn hotel room.

“I was sitting upstairs on the porch, and I heard a boop-boop, you know, like a police car does when they’re trying to get somebody to pull over. And then almost directly after that I heard the crash, a big crunch,” Fulton said.

He says it looked like the car was being followed by a law enforcement vehicle.

“I’m not sure if the gentleman lost control trying to run away from the cops or whether he was some type of nefarious person, they were trying to stop him at any cost to make sure he didn’t get away,” Fulton said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Fulton says he’s been in several accidents himself, but he’s never seen anything like this.

“I know what it’s like to wake up in an ambulance, and it’s not a good thing,” Fulton said.

The Sheriff’s office says the Florida Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.